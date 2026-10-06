"Syllabus Incomplete": Jaisalmer Students Protest Over Teacher Shortage, Lock School Gates

Students at the Government Upper Primary School in Kahla, Jaisalmer, expressed anger over the shortage of teachers, staging a protest by locking the school gates. The protesters said that the educational system has been disrupted as all the school's teachers have been sent on deputation.

Students demanded the appointment of teachers for Science and Mathematics, noting that their studies have been adversely affected by the lack of staff. Frustration mounted among the students due to the shortage of teachers for core subjects, while parents questioned how their children's future could be secure without teachers in the school.

Speaking to NDTV, a parent said that there is no teacher for Science and Mathematics in the school. "I am sending my child to study not to roam around," she said. "This will destroy my child's future," she added.

Students were seen raising the slogan "Hamaari Shiksha Zaruri Hai (Our education is important)" in front of the school gate. Students also said that education is their right, and the administration must listen to them.

Speaking to NDTV, students mentioned that their Science and Mathematics teachers were sent on official duty for 17 days. And it is now two months since their departure, and they have not returned. "Our syllabus is still incomplete," they added.

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The students also expressed that they fear that they will fail the exams, as they are not confident in their preparation and their syllabus is also incomplete.