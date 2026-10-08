CBSE Board Exam 2027: Application Open For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates

CBSE Private Candidates 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 and 12 private candidates can submit their examination forms from Today, October 8, 2026. According to the official announcement, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th board examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

Who Can Register For CBSE 2027 Exam As Private Candidate?

The board noted that the following categories of private students are eligible for the 2027 board examinations.

Candidates placed in the 'Essential Repeat' category in the 2026 board examinations. Second chance compartment candidates, that is, Class 10 and 12 students placed in the 'Compartment' category in the 2026 main and supplementary examinations. Candidates declared 'Fail' or 'Essential Repeat' in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Passed out candidates of 2025-26 who wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects.

The CBSE also noted that while submitting an application form, details of students who appeared in the 2026 board examination will be auto-generated in the online system and will be visible to the applicants.

CBSE board private candidates can submit their exam forms the board's official website, cbse.gov.in under the 'Private Candidate' tab. Students can download the official exam syllabus from cbseacademic.nic.in.

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Students must submit the application form and exam fee as per the schedules and deadlines announced by the board.

The board also stated that if a candidate makes wrong entries in his/her application form, gives a false statement, or produces a false document, then his/her form will be rejected. Furthermore, the paid fee will be forfeited and such candidates will be considered to have used unfair practices and will be dealt with accordingly.