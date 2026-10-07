CBSE Class 10 Two Board Exams 2027: Can Students Skip First Exam? Explained

CBSE Class 10 Two Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to conduct two board examinations for Class 10 in the 2027 examination cycle. The CBSE introduced the two board examination policy from the 2026 exam session, as notified on June 25, 2025. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Class 10 students will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination.

CBSE 2027: Conditions To Appear In Second Board Exam

In last year's official circular, the board prescribed certain conditions for students to appear in the second board exam. According to the official guidelines, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination.

According to the document, all passed and eligible students will be allowed to improve their performance in any of the three subjects out of Science, Mathematics, Social Sciences, and languages.

For students whose result in the first examination is 'Compartment', such students will be allowed to appear in the second exam under the 'Compartment' category. If a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, then he/she will not be eligible to appear in the second examination. Such students will only be allowed to appear in the main examination next year.

Eligibility Criteria For Appearing In Class 10 Second Board Exam

A student must have appeared in at least three examinations in their first main exam

Must have passed Class 10 for appearing in improvement

A student placed in Compartment category

Students placed in the Compartment category in the 2026 examination

Compartment + Improvement

First/third chance compartment

Sports students given permission by the board

Improvement for students passed by the replacement of a subject

Class 10 Phase 2 Exam: Who Is Not Eligible?

Based on previous year's guidelines, the following students will not be considered eligible for the second board examination.

Students who have not appeared in three or more subjects in the 2027 main examination

Those who have failed in three or more subjects in the first examination

Students placed in the ER category

For the last examination cycle, students appearing for the second board exam had to pay an examination fee of Rs 320 per subject, that is, Rs 960 for three subjects per candidate.