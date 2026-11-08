CBSE Releases Internal Assessment Marking Format To Help Schools Avoid Errors

CBSE 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a detailed subject-wise marks distribution format for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2026-27 academic session, aiming to help schools avoid errors while uploading marks for Practical, Project and Internal Assessment components.

In a circular dated November 5, 2026, the board shared a comprehensive list of subjects along with their maximum marks, theory examination duration, practical and project assessment weightage, internal assessment marks, and other examination-related details.

The board issued the circular ahead of the 2027 examinations after observing that schools sometimes make mistakes while uploading marks for Practical, Project and Internal Assessment components. The latest instructions are intended to ensure the smooth conduct of assessments and theory examinations and prevent discrepancies in students' marks records.

CBSE Announces Practical And Internal Assessment Schedule

According to the circular, practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the following two phases for winter-bound and regular schools:

Winter-bound schools: November 11 to December 19, 2026

Regular-session schools: January 1 to February 13, 2027

CBSE has asked schools to take note of the subject-wise details and make the necessary arrangements within the prescribed schedule.

What Details Has CBSE Shared?

The board has provided a subject-wise breakdown covering several important examination parameters for both Classes 10 and 12. These include:

Subject codes and subject names Maximum marks for theory examinations Maximum marks for practical examinations Maximum marks for project assessments Maximum marks for Internal Assessment (IA) Whether an external examiner will be appointed for practical or project assessments Whether practical answer books will be supplied by CBSE Type of answer book to be used in theory examinations Duration of theory examinations

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CBSE has clarified that the maximum marks allotted to each subject are 100, with marks distributed among theory and internal assessment components, including practical and project work, wherever applicable.

Class 10: Subject-Wise Marks Distribution

For Class 10, several major academic subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science, carry 80 marks for theory examinations and 20 marks for Internal Assessment, making a total of 100 marks.

However, the distribution differs for subjects involving practical or project components.

Science: 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for Internal Assessment

Mathematics (Standard and Basic): 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for Internal Assessment

Home Science: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

Computer Applications: 50 marks for theory and 50 marks for practical examinations

Painting: 30 marks for theory, 50 marks for practical examinations and 20 marks for Internal Assessment

Elements of Business: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for project assessment

Class 12: Different Assessment Patterns Across Subjects

For Class 12, CBSE has provided a separate subject-wise marks distribution covering academic, practical-based and vocational subjects.

Subjects such as English Core, Hindi Core and several language subjects carry 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for Internal Assessment.

Other subjects follow different assessment structures. For example:

Physics, Chemistry and Biology: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

Geography: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

Psychology: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

History and Political Science: 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project assessment

Business Studies and Accountancy: 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project assessment

Computer Science: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

Informatics Practices: 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical examinations

With the 2027 board examination assessment cycle approaching, schools are expected to refer to the prescribed subject-wise distribution before conducting practicals, evaluating projects, and submitting Internal Assessment marks.

The circular is aimed at reducing marking and uploading errors while ensuring that the assessment process for Classes 10 and 12 is conducted smoothly and in accordance with the Board's prescribed subject-wise requirements.