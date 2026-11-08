CBSE Class 12 Exam 2027: Subject-Wise Schedule, Timings, Guidelines For Students

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations 2027, with exams scheduled to begin on February 16, 2027. According to the official notification dated November 6, 2026, the examinations will continue until April 9, 2027.

According to official information, all Class 12 examinations will commence at 10:30 am. More than 19.8 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examinations, the board noted. The date sheet has been released ahead of the 2027 examination cycle, giving students sufficient time to organise their preparation and revise according to the subject-wise schedule.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Subject-Wise Schedule

Check the subject-wise schedule for some of the important subjects below.

February 16: Physics

February 18: Physical Education

February 19: Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship

February 20: Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies

February 23: Accountancy

February 25: Geography

February 27: Chemistry

March 2: Psychology

March 5: English Elective, English Core

March 9: Mathematics, Applied Mathematics

March 11: Home Science

March 13: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

March 16: Economics

March 19: Political Science

March 20: Artificial Intelligence

March 25: Biology

March 27: History

March 30: Sociology

March 31: Informatics Practices, Computer Science, Information Technology

April 1: Business Studies, Business Administration

April 6: Sanskrit Core, Taxation

April 8: Legal Studies

Click here to download the official date sheet PDF

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2027 Timings

According to the CBSE date sheet, all Class 12 examinations will begin at 10:30 am. The duration will vary depending on the subject.

Three-hour examinations: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Two-hour examinations: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2027: Guidelines For Students

While CBSE has stated that detailed examination instructions will be issued separately, students can follow the examination-day guidelines given below based on previous years' instructions.

Reporting Time: Students should reach their examination centres by 10 am. Entry after 10 am will not be permitted. Admit Card: Carry the CBSE-issued admit card on every examination day. Students should also carry their school identity cards. School Uniform: Regular students should appear in their prescribed school uniform. Prohibited Items: Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are not permitted inside the examination centre. Students should carry only the stationery items allowed by the board. Travel Planning: Students should plan their journey in advance and account for traffic, weather conditions and possible route diversions to avoid reaching the centre late. Examination Discipline: Candidates must maintain discipline inside the examination centre and follow all instructions issued by the invigilators and CBSE. Reading Time: Students should follow the reading-time instructions mentioned in their examination-day guidelines and admit cards.

The CBSE has clarified that separate detailed instructions will be issued, and students must comply with all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and in subsequent board notifications.