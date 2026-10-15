'Only 7 Days Left': CBSE Issues Important Reminder To Schools For 2027 Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reminded affiliated schools that only seven days remain to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 board examinations. The deadline for submission with the normal examination fee is October 21.

In its reminder, the Board urged schools to ensure that candidate details are accurate, subjects are correctly selected, and the LOC for all eligible students is submitted within the stipulated deadline. It also asked schools to pay the examination fee on time.

"Ensure that the LOC of your school is submitted within the schedule as per directions issued," the CBSE said in its message to school principals.

Earlier, the Board had asked schools to review the relevant circulars before entering candidate details. It advised them to ensure that staff responsible for filling in the data were familiar with the guidelines to avoid errors.

CBSE also asked schools to inform parents about the importance of providing accurate information and the consequences of submitting incorrect details.

The Board had urged principals to ensure that LOC data was submitted accurately, and by October 21. It said regular follow-ups by school authorities would help ensure the timely submission of correct candidate details and prevent inconvenience at a later stage.

To help affiliated schools understand the importance of accurate registration and LOC data, the Board also conducted a webinar on September 29.

According to CBSE, submitting accurate student details and selecting the correct subjects are essential for the examination process.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Class 10 Two-Exam Policy

Under the two-board-examination policy, the first Class 10 board examination will be conducted in February-March and will be mandatory for all candidates.

The Board has specified that schools must submit the LOC for all Class 10 students appearing in the first examination. The LOC for the second Class 10 board examination will be filled in after the first examination concludes.

The CBSE is expected to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations soon.