Dussehra 2026: Check State-Wise Navratri School Holidays

Dussehra 2026: This year, Navratri is being observed from October 11 to October 20, 2026, and the last (10th) day will be celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashmi. As per reports, Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, will be observed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in most parts of India, though West Bengal is set to mark Dashami on October 21. Students and parents must note that school closures vary across states, schools, and institutions.

West Bengal Durga Puja Holidays

According to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, schools will remain closed from October 15 to October 26 for Durga Puja.

Karnataka School Holiday

According to Karnataka school holiday list 2026-27, schools across the state are observing Dasara Holidays from October 1 to 15, 2026. Several school calendars have also marked October 20 as Ayudha Pooja or Mahanavami and October 21 as Vijayadasham.

As per reports, the state is also celebrating Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi on October 26, 2026.

Navratri Holidays In Uttar Pradesh

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalayas across Uttar Pradesh are observing Dussehra (Vijayadashami) on October 20. The school board has also announced an autumn break of 10 days via its official calendar. As per reports, several schools will remain closed from October 18 to 25.

Jharkhand Puja Break 2026

The Jharkhand Academic Council has marked October 19 as Maha Ashtami and October 20 to 21 as Dussehra breaks in its official calendar.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Holidays

In Telangana, the reported Dasara vacation runs from October 10 to 22, with regular classes scheduled from October 23. Andhra Pradesh's academic-calendar break is reported from October 12 to 21, with reopening on October 22.



It is important to note that the holiday period is not identical across government, private, aided and board-affiliated schools. In several states, October 20 is the common Dussehra holiday, but additional days depend on the school's academic calendar, district orders and state education department notifications.

Parents and students should verify the latest circular from their school, state education department, or district administration before planning their vacation and travel.