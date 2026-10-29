How To Write College Essay In The Age Of AI: Here's What Experts Recommend

Study Abroad: As artificial intelligence (AI) tools become a routine part of students' academic lives, college applicants face a new question: where does legitimate help end and misrepresentation begin? Admission experts broadly agree that AI can support brainstorming, organisation, and proofreading; but it should not replace a student's own reflection, voice, or final writing. In a report published by the New York Post, experts have warned against using artificial intelligence to manufacture application essays or fabricate extracurricular narratives.

The report suggested that Harvard and Columbia are expected to receive between 50,000 and 60,000 applications each for the Class of 2031, with historical acceptance rates of around 5 per cent.

Command Education founder and CEO Christopher Rim said in a conversation with the New York Post that AI can help students research colleges, compare programmes, organise deadlines, and brainstorm, but it cannot replace the personal experiences and judgement that make an application distinctive.

Princeton's dean of admissions, Karen Richardson noted that admissions officers want to understand how applicants think, ask questions, and communicate ideas independently.

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"Relying on AI to produce personal essays or manufacture extracurricular narratives can create a host of other problems for applicants, the report stated. An AI-generated essay may be grammatically polished, but it cannot independently communicate the experiences, motivations, and judgment that make an individual applicant stand out.

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Students aiming at Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Columbia, or other highly selective universities must note that AI-polished essays are unlikely to compensate for a lack of authenticity. A strong US undergraduate application is built over years through consistent academic effort, genuine interests, meaningful responsibility, and a clear personal narrative.