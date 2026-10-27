Study In Sweden 2026 Fair In Delhi, Hyderabad; Here's What Indian Students Can Explore

Study Abroad: The Embassy of Sweden will organise the Study in Sweden 2026 fair in New Delhi and Hyderabad this month, offering Indian students an opportunity to explore master's programmes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The fair will be held in New Delhi on October 28 and in Hyderabad on October 30. Representatives from 13 Swedish universities, including Lund University, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and Linköping University, will interact with prospective students and other stakeholders to discuss postgraduate study options, academic pathways, and opportunities to connect education with industry and research.

The fair aims to help Indian students understand the opportunities available in Sweden, including programme selection, application requirements, the residence permit process, and the academic and professional prospects associated with a Swedish degree.

The initiative comes as India and Sweden seek to strengthen their strategic partnership, with student and researcher mobility identified as key priorities for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to India, said, "Sweden's education system develops critical thinking, creativity, and innovation, empowering students to address the challenges of tomorrow. The fairs offer Indian students an opportunity to engage with leading Swedish universities and explore diverse academic programmes."

"Education and student mobility are important factors in the growing Sweden-India partnership. I hope these fairs will inspire more Indian students to pursue higher education in Sweden and strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two countries," she added.

Sweden's collaborative Triple Helix model brings together academia, industry, and government to support an innovation ecosystem. This enables students to engage in interdisciplinary projects and tackle industry-relevant challenges.

The fairs will offer prospective students insights into studying in Sweden, covering everything from the application process and academic opportunities to everyday life on campus.

The strategic partnership announced in May 2026 reinforces cooperation between India and Sweden in science, technology, innovation and sustainable development, including efforts to promote student, doctoral researcher, and academic mobility.