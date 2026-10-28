A One-Person Startup Just Got Bought By Anthropic

Imagine running a startup, a drug company no less, all by yourself. You're working on a possible treatment for a rare genetic disease and boom, Anthropic, the company behind Claude, wants to acquire you.

That's the story of Mithril Medicine, a one-person startup acquired by Anthropic. The deal closed in July and was made public on Tuesday.

"Surprise 1: Anthropic acquired a one-person biotech. Surprise 2: that person is me," founder Cody Tranbarger wrote on X.

Watch our quick take:

Anthropic calls Mithril a "one-person company," and in a LinkedIn post Tranbarger said his startup was backed by outside consultants, contract research labs and, in his words, "a whole lot of Claude."

What's He Building?

According to Tranbarger's LinkedIn post, Mithril was going after a rare inherited condition called LAMA2-related congenital muscular dystrophy. Think of muscular dystrophy as a family of genetic diseases that slowly weaken the muscles. This form shows up from birth or infancy, and because it's rare, treatments are few and far between.

His idea was a new kind of drug called a bispecific antibody, a protein engineered to latch onto two different things in the body at once.

Where The AI Comes In

Claude kept the contracts, logistics and experiments across 11 outside labs organised, and took on many other parts of running the company. This resulted in a possible treatment taken from a brand-new idea to promising results in mice in under 18 months, according to Anthropic and Tranbarger.

What started as a way to stay lean turned into a whole new way of running a drug company.

He's not the only one trying this. There's a growing number of entrepreneurs already running million-dollar businesses with little or no staff, relying heavily on AI to write code, answer customer queries, automate marketing, process refunds and handle routine operations.

Now The Founder Works For The Buyer

Tranbarger says Mithril's programs are now the first in Anthropic's own drug pipeline, and that he's joined the company to lead its broader effort.

Anthropic says that if his drug candidates keep holding up, one could be ready for human trials as soon as late 2028.

It's still very early days though. Anthropic says the work is mostly lab-based, with no drugs tested on humans yet.

Mithril isn't the only bet. Anthropic says it's also been working with six other drug developers.

A snapshot:

Generate Biomedicines: reworking a cancer therapy built on a patient's own immune cells so it can tackle solid tumours too. Claude proposed new designs, and in lab tests one beat the standard version.

Divergence Labs: chasing a new kind of food allergy treatment. Claude produced about 35,000 antibody designs in roughly a month. Early tests found a handful of promising ones.

BigHat Biosciences: improving potential drugs. Its lab tested about 1,010 variants in 10 weeks, and the best ones gripped their targets more than 10 times tighter.

Enveda: its chemists were spending up to 75% of their time on paperwork. Claude caught every issue the humans flagged in a test, plus seven they missed, and cut review time by 89%. It also drafted a regulatory document in four hours that normally takes about three months.

The Column Group: setting up a new company, Pleiades, to run many more drug programs than a small team normally could.

Bristol Myers Squibb: using Claude to size up clinical trial plans and estimate how likely a trial is to succeed. The two plan to expand that in 2027.

The Big Bet

Prominent tech and AI leaders such as Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind co-founder DEmis Hassabis have publicly stated that AI could cure all human diseases within the next decade.

Zoom out and the pitch is fairly simple. Making a drug is slow and expensive, with bottlenecks everywhere, from picking a target to filling out regulatory paperwork. Anthropic's bet is that AI can help at every step, not just in designing molecules.

"Our strategy to realize AI's medical benefits is based on having AI increasingly involved in all of these tasks," the company said.

It has also launched Claude Science, an AI workbench for researchers, and is offering Claude credits to life scientists.

"AI is poised to transform drug development," Tranbarger wrote on LinkedIn. "If we get it right, the result will be more programs, higher hit rates, and broader patient impact."