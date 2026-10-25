CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. Last year, the board issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.

Candidates set to appear for the CBSE board exam 2027 will be able to download their exam timetable from the board's official website. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in

Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section

Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027

Open the official PDF

Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing

Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.

How To Reappear In Board Exams?

According to official information, a student who failed in Class 10th or Class 12th board exam can reappear as a private candidate or as a regular student admitted in school.

Board Holds Class 12 Exams In West Asian Countries

The CBSE is conducting Class 12 board exams in West Asian countries from October 23 to 28 for candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme, which was developed due to exam cancellation in view of the prevailing war situation, officials said.

The examination board had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027 PDF Download

