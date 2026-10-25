CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule soon on its official portal, cbse.gov.in. Last year, the board issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
Candidates set to appear for the CBSE board exam 2027 will be able to download their exam timetable from the board's official website. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.
How To Reappear In Board Exams?
According to official information, a student who failed in Class 10th or Class 12th board exam can reappear as a private candidate or as a regular student admitted in school.
Board Holds Class 12 Exams In West Asian Countries
The CBSE is conducting Class 12 board exams in West Asian countries from October 23 to 28 for candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme, which was developed due to exam cancellation in view of the prevailing war situation, officials said.
The examination board had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027 PDF Download
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Board Exam When?
According to official information, the board will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: What Is On Screen Marking?
The On-Screen Marking (OSM) is a digital evaluation system in which physical answer books are scanned and evaluated digitally.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Syllabus Available On Official Website
Students must note that the syllabus for Class 10th and 12th is available on the CBSE website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Schools Must Verify Name, Spellings
The CBSE has advised school officials to take precaution while entering the names of the candidates. Teachers and principals must ensure that the spelling of a student's name is correct and as per the admission record maintained by the school. It is also important to verify parents' and guardian names.
CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Board Releases Special Exam Date Sheet For West Asia
The CBSE has released the date sheet for the Class 12 Special Examinations 2026 for students in West Asia. The special examinations are being conducted for subjects whose exams could not be conducted in March and April due to the West Asia crisis. Students can download the admit card from the official portal.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Official Timetable PDF?
The Central Board of Secondary Education will release the CBSE board 2027 exam timetable on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Important Points For Schools To Keep In Mind
The board has advised all schools to:
- Submit correct data of students
- Submit correct subjects chosen by the students
- Submit LOC within the given schedule
- Submit LOC of all eligible students
- Pay fee on time
School heads must keep these points in mind to avoid disqualification of their students at a later stage.
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Important Dates For Science Challenge
Check key dates for the CBSE Science Challenge 2026–27:
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School registration for Round 1: October 14 to 30, 2026
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Round 1 in schools: November 2 to 13, 2026
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School registration for Round 2: November 17 to 25, 2026
- Round 2 tentative date: November 30 to December 4, 2026
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Board Holds Class 12 Exams In West Asian Countries
The CBSE is conducting Class 12 board exams in West Asian countries from October 23 to 28 for candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks as per the special assessment scheme, which was developed due to exam cancellation in view of the prevailing war situation, officials said.
The examination board had cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Timetable 2027 LIVE: Subject-Wise Schedule Soon At cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to publish the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.