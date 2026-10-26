Which Skills Should Students Learn In 2026? India Skills Report Has The Answer

India Skills Report 2026: The India Skills Report 2026 has identified artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity as the most in-demand skills across sectors. The report also flagged a widening need for workplace skills such as communication, problem-solving, digital literacy, and adaptability as AI-led and remote work models expand.

According to the report, India's overall employability rose to 56.35 per cent in 2026 from 54.81 per cent in 2025. The 2026 edition focuses on gig work, freelancing, AI-supported roles, remote work, and entrepreneurship. The report noted that demand for AI, data, cybersecurity, and cloud continues to surpass supply. It further highlighted that multiple trackers point to annual double-digit growth in AI roles and a widening need for upskilling, with India's AI talent base projected to reach 1.25 million by 2027.

Given below is a chart from the report denoting how employability has changed over the years.

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Top In-Demand Skills

The report has outlined the following skills that are in high demand:

AI and Machine Learning (NLP, MLOps, predictive analytics Cybersecurity (IoT security, blockchain security, compliance) Cloud Computing (Multi-cloud architecture, AWS, Azure, GCP) Software Development (React.js, Python, full-stack, mobile) Data Analytics (Power BI, Tableau, SQL) Fintech and Blockchain (Digital payments, smart contracts) Sustainability and ESG (Renewable energy, climate risk, green building) Healthcare IT (Telemedicine platforms, diagnostic AI)

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'AI Is Changing Recruitment'

The report noted that 70 per cent of IT companies and 50 per cent of Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) firms have implemented AI in their recruitment practices. This year's trends revealed that India's workforce transformation is being driven by skill-centred growth, inclusive innovation, and AI-led practices that fuel employment, employability, and readiness for what is next.

According to the official document, this year's edition explores how India's youth, educators, and employers are adapting to new models of work driven by technology, flexibility, and innovation.