BITS Design School Opens Applications For 2027 Bachelor's Programme; 210 Seats On Offer

BITS Design School Admission 2027: The BITS Design School (BITSDES), Mumbai, has opened applications for its 2027 intake to the four-year Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme. According to the official announcement, the school will admit 210 students to the incoming cohort, with applications closing on January 31, 2027.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the institute noted that BITSDAT, an online, one-hour long test is mandatory, and the test will be conducted between March 29 and April 5, 2027. The official letter also announced the "New Venture Creation" run by BITS Pilani alumni across all campuses, which is a three-credit course aimed at developing entrepreneurial capabilities and is also now part of the B Des curriculum.

Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School said: "Design education today must prepare students to work across disciplines and cultures, understand different perspectives and respond to challenges that do not fit within a single discipline."

"I am confident that our graduates will maximise the potential of Design as a differentiator in any field," she added.

Qualification Required

As per the official selection criteria prescribed by the exam-conducting body, a candidate must fulfil the following requirements:

10+2 or equivalent in any stream from any recognised board of education with minimum 45 per cent Applicants should have taken at least one of these tests:

National Institute of Design - Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Prelims

IIT Bombay Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED)

BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT)

The official press release noted that applicants will qualify based on their scores in BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT), UCEED, or NID DAT Prelims. Candidates will be required to upload their preliminary examination scores to the application portal between April 6 and April 10, 2027, as per the official notification.

The merit list based on the highest relative score from those submitted will be announced on April 14. The shortlisted candidates will then go through a design portfolio review and online interviews. According to the official notification, the final admission results will be announced on May 20, 2027. BITSDES reserves the right to change these dates at its discretion, the institute added.

According to the official press release, the programme follows a transdisciplinary approach, integrating technology, business, public policy and other domains to equip students to address complex, real-world challenges.

Students have the option of selecting from one of five pathways after Semester 3: Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design.

Learning modules in the first three semesters are designed for students to experience and explore all five pathways before they make a decision, the institute asserted.

According to official information, the school also offers the Chancellor's Scholarship to selected high-potential students with a 100% tuition fee waiver, an international exposure opportunity in the second year and an internship arranged by the Chancellor's Office in the third year. Beyond this, the school offers merit based as well as merit and means scholarships to a significant proportion of the student intake for the full duration of the course, the institute added.