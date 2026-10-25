<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth's Film Bounces Back With Rs 24 Crore

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed a recovery at the box office on its second Saturday, with collections rising significantly after a dip on Friday.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 24.15 crore in India nett collections on Day 10, registering a 66.6% increase over the previous day's Rs 14.50 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The action drama also added Rs 10 crore in overseas gross collections on Saturday, taking its cumulative international earnings to Rs 229.50 crore.

The film recorded 11,591 shows during the day, with an average collection of Rs 20,835 per screening.

The film accumulated Rs 334.35 crore in India net collections during its opening week.

It began its theatrical run on October 15 with Rs 59.70 crore, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on the second day. Collections rose to Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4.

The film earned Rs 42.35 crore on Monday and Rs 46.80 crore on Tuesday.

Collections subsequently declined to Rs 28.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 17.15 crore on Thursday. Friday saw a further drop to Rs 14.50 crore before Saturday's earnings climbed to Rs 24.15 crore.

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of Jailer 2's India nett collections on Saturday, earning Rs 16.25 crore from 5,545 shows. Its occupancy rate stood at 46.2%.

The Telugu version collected Rs 4.40 crore across 1,835 shows, recording 38.4% occupancy. The Hindi version earned Rs 2.90 crore from 4,008 shows, with occupancy at 20%.

Meanwhile, the Kannada version contributed Rs 60 lakh from 203 screenings, registering 41% occupancy.

Among the 2D versions, Tamil recorded an overall occupancy of 49.65%.

Morning shows registered 29% occupancy, while afternoon screenings reached 48.15%. The figures increased to 56% in the evening and 65.46% at night.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 24.23% overall occupancy, with morning, afternoon, evening and night shows registering 12%, 19.33%, 28.25% and 37.33%, respectively.

The Telugu 2D version reported an overall occupancy of 41.42%. Its morning shows recorded 21.42%, followed by 32.92% in the afternoon, 41.92% in the evening and 52.17% at night.

Background

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 follows retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, played by Rajinikanth. His peaceful life is disrupted when a new threat emerges from the criminal underworld.

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Vidya Balan in key roles.