Freida Pinto Praises Indian Cinema For Portraying 'Imperfect' Women And Not Just 'Puritanical' Roles

Freida Pinto, best known for her role in Slumdog Millionaire, has praised the changing representation of women in Indian films and television. The actor welcomed the shift towards portraying female characters with flaws and complexities rather than limiting them to duty-bound or “puritanical” roles.

"It has changed in many beautiful ways and there are some changes that are very, very welcome, which is, as far as I'm concerned, is the representation of women in film and television. Being able to see all kinds, not just the duty-bound or the puritanical women, but also the ones with their complexities and not perfect," Freida said in an interaction with PTI.

The actor shared that she finds flawed characters more interesting and relatable. "I'm more interested in the things that are not perfect. The things that are perfect are boring and are not relatable," she added.

Freida said she hopes to witness an “explosion of creativity” in India. She noted that the country's young people are brimming with ideas and eager to bring about change. "Ideas lead to a lot of creativity. And I hope we see a lot more of that. I hope it doesn't get stunted. I hope it doesn't get shunned or suppressed. I hope we just see it explode," the actor explained.

More About Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto started her career as a model in 2005. She achieved an overnight global breakthrough in 2008 after director Danny Boyle cast her as Latika in the Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire. This breakout success quickly propelled her into major studio blockbusters like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Immortals. The actor was also part of indie films like Trishna and Love Sonia.

Freida launched her own production company, Freebird Films, alongside Emily Verellen Strom in 2018. She was last seen in the Apple TV thriller series Surface.

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