BITS Design School Invites Applications For Admissions To Bachelor's Course

BITS Design School (BITSDES) has commenced admissions for the second cohort of its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme. The deadline for submitting applications for the 2025 academic session is January 31. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BITS entrance examination by visiting the official website and submitting an application fee of Rs 2,000.

Admission will be based on scores from either the NID-DAT Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT). The entrance exam will be conducted between March 31 and April 5.

BITSDAT 2025: Entrance Schedule

The examination results will be announced on April 14, followed by a portfolio evaluation round from April 21 to April 28. Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed online between May 2 and May 12.

Fee Structure

The tuition fee for the first year is Rs 7 lakh, while the residence fee is Rs 3 lakh, bringing the total to Rs 10 lakh. Upon acceptance of admission, a fee of Rs 70,000 must be paid. The tuition fee increases by up to 8% annually.

For details on withdrawals and refunds, candidates are advised to consult BITS' official refund policy. A refundable security deposit of Rs 20,000 will be collected along with the first-year tuition fee and will be returned after convocation. Students are responsible for covering expenses related to books and other learning materials, as stated on the official website.

For further information on the 2025-26 admissions process, visit the official website: bitsdesign.edu.in.

According to the press release, the program follows a human-centred design philosophy and offers five specialised pathways: Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design.