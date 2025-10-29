BITS Design School Invites Applications For 4-Year Honours Programme, Check Details

BITS Design School (BITSDES), a constituent institution of BITS Pilani, has invited applications for its four-year Honours programme for the 2026-30 batch. The last date to submit applications is February 1, 2026.

The institute aims to admit 180 students to the upcoming cohort. Applicants can qualify through the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT). Candidates applying with NID-DAT or UCEED scores must submit their applications along with their respective roll numbers.

The BITSDAT, a one-hour online test, will be conducted from March 31 to April 5, 2026. Only those who complete their applications by the February 1 deadline will be eligible to upload their entrance test scores when the portal opens from April 8 to April 12, 2026.



The shortlist of candidates will be released on April 16, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will be required to upload their portfolios between April 16 and April 20, followed by online interviews scheduled from May 2 to May 12. Final results will be announced on May 18, 2026.

The institute said that its previous cohorts include students from diverse academic backgrounds, spanning Science, Arts, and Commerce streams from CBSE, ISC, State Boards, IB, and IGCSE.

Students enrolled in the programme can specialise in Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UI/UX), Design Research & Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design. The curriculum focuses on a transdisciplinary approach that combines design with policy, business strategy, and emerging technologies.

"Design is rapidly becoming integral to how businesses compete, policies are shaped, and societies progress. Our curriculum is designed to create the next generation of design leaders who can translate ideas into impact, across boardrooms, communities, and industries," said Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School. "Our approach integrates design with technology and business, ensuring graduates are not only creative thinkers but also future-ready professionals who can drive innovation, sustainability, and growth in the real world."

To offer international perspectives and strong academic exposure, the institute has partnered with leading global universities, including Aalto University, RMIT University, Arizona State University and the Cumulus Association of Design Universities. These collaborations cover curriculum development, student and faculty exchange, joint research, and industry-aligned projects.

For more details on admissions, candidates may visit the official website, bitsdesign.edu.in.