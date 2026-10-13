CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027: Practise These Map Work Questions

CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in the month of February/March/April 2027. According to the official exam syllabus, the Class 12 Geography paper focuses on question types based on remembering and understanding, application, analysing, evaluating, and creating. Students should also focus on map work in terms of the identification of features based on the units taught.

Last year, the Geography exam was held on February 26, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Since Geography explores the relationship between people and their environment, it includes the study of physical and human environments and their interactions at different scales, such as local, state, regional, national, and global, the official syllabus noted.

Class 12 Geography Sample Paper 2027

The board has released the CBSE 12th sample papers for the academic session 2026-27 on its official portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Class 12 candidates can download this year's sample questions from the link given below.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Sample Question Paper 2027 | Download PDF

Students are advised to solve as many CBSE 12th previous year papers as possible. Along with solving the previous year's questions, students must also develop a clear understanding of the CBSE 12th exam pattern 2026 and syllabus.

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CBSE Geography Class 12 Map Work Questions

Practise these map work questions based on the CBSE Class 12 Geography syllabus:

Book: Fundamentals of Human Geography

Chapter 4: Primary Activities

Areas of subsistence gathering

Major areas of nomadic herding of the world

Major areas of commercial livestock rearing

Major areas of extensive commercial grain farming

Major areas of mixed farming of the World

Chapter 7: Transport, Communication, and Trade

Terminal Stations of Transcontinental Railways: Trans-Siberian, Trans Canadian, Trans-Australian Railways

Major Sea Ports

Europe: North Cape, London, Hamburg North America: Vancouver, San Francisco, New Orleans South America: Rio De Janeiro, Colon, Valparaiso Africa: Suez and Cape Town Asia: Yokohama, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Aden, Karachi, Kolkata Australia: Perth, Sydney, Melbourne

Major Airports

Asia: Tokyo, Beijing, Mumbai, Jeddah, Aden Africa: Johannesburg & Nairobi Europe: Moscow, London, Paris, Berlin and Rome North America: Chicago, New Orleans, Mexico City South America: Buenos Aires, Santiago Australia: Darwin and Wellington

Inland Waterways: Suez Canal, Panama Canal, Rhine waterways and St. Lawrence Seaways

Book: India People and Economy

Chapter 1: Population Distribution, Density, Growth, and Composition

State with the highest population density and state with the lowest population density (2011)

Chapter 3: Land Resources and Agriculture

Leading producing states of the following crops: (a) Rice (b) Wheat (c) Cotton (d) Jute (e) Sugarcane (f) Tea and (g) Coffee

Chapter 5: Mineral And Energy Resources

Mines

Iron-ore mines: Mayurbhanj, Bailadila, Ratnagiri, Bellary Manganese mines: Balaghat, Shimoga Copper mines: Hazaribagh, Singhbhum, Khetari Bauxite mines: Katni, Bilaspur and Koraput Coal mines: Jharia, Bokaro, Raniganj, Neyveli

Oil Refineries: Mathura, Jamnager, Barauni

Chapter 8: International Trade

Major Sea Ports: Kandla, Mumbai, Marmagao, Kochi, Mangalore, Tuticorin, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Paradwip, Haldia

International Airports: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Delhi, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad

According to official exam structure, the CBSE 12th Geography question paper is designed in such a way that questions based on remembering and understanding comprise 41% of the overall question types, application-based questions comprise 37%, and questions that aim to analyse, evaluate, and create comprise 22%.