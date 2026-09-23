CBSE Announces Special Class 12 Exams For Students Affected By West Asia Crisis

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct fresh Class 12 board exams for eligible students in West Asian countries where the 2026 board exams could not be held due to the situation in the region.

In a notification dated September 15, 2026, CBSE said exams in 40 subjects - 20 academic and 20 skill subjects - could not be conducted in these countries. The Board had earlier introduced an assessment scheme on March 27, 2026, under which results of regular candidates were declared on May 13. Results of private candidates were also declared later under the same scheme.

CBSE has now decided to conduct exams for eligible Class 12 students whose results were declared under the assessment scheme. The fresh exams will be held for the subjects in which the original exams could not take place.

Who Can Appear For The Fresh Exams?

Regular students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools in the affected West Asian countries can appear if their List of Candidates (LOC) was submitted for the 2026 main exams and their results were declared under the assessment scheme.

Private candidates who submitted their examination forms for the 2026 main exams and received their results under the assessment scheme can also apply.

Students can appear in subjects of their choice. However, the result of the fresh exam will be final and will replace their earlier result.

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CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Form Dates

The submission window for LOC for regular candidates and examination forms for private candidates will be open from September 22 to September 26, 2026.

CBSE said the exam dates and date sheet will be announced after the LOC and forms are submitted. No examination fee will be charged for these exams.

The exams will be conducted only in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The examination centres will remain unchanged.

Students who were absent from the 2026 main exams for any reason will not be eligible. CBSE will also not allow new candidates or subject changes. Schools in the affected countries have been asked to inform eligible students about the notification and guide them through the process.