Pune Techie Dies By Suicide, Alleges In-Laws Wanted Her Salary, Flats In Note

A 33-year-old IT engineer in Maharashtra's Pune has allegedly died by suicide after alleging her in-law harassed her over dowry, with police registering a case against her husband and his family members.

The woman, identified as Trishna Rahul Sakpal, married Rahul Sakpal in 2018, according to the police complaint filed by her father, Balkrishna Nikam.

Nikam alleged that she had been under pressure since her marriage to hand over her entire salary, transfer her parental home's flat to her mother-in-law's name, and purchase a flat worth Rs 1 crore for her father-in-law.

Distressed by physical abuse, she returned to her parents' home in 2021. Her husband later filed for divorce to get remarried, but the case is currently pending in the court.

She then died by suicide at her home on September 29.

In a suicide note recovered by the police, she held her husband, mother-in-law, Vaishali, father-in-law, Sanjay, sister-in-law, Shaili, and paternal grandmother-in-law, Shakuntala Salunke, responsible for her death.

A First Information Report was registered against the five accused based on her father's complaint.

A similar case of dowry harassment had emerged in Pune last month.

A 23-year-old techie, Vaishnavi Pravin Jarande, died by suicide, about four months after marrying Omkar Sanjay Ghisare.

Her family accused Ghisare and her in-laws of demanding an additional Rs 5 lakh for a car and subjecting her to mental and physical harassment.

According to the complaint, Vaishnavi's family spent around Rs 45 lakh on the wedding and gave 10 tolas (about 116 grams) of gold. They alleged that despite this, her husband and in-laws continued to demand an additional Rs 5 lakh to buy a car.

According to the complaint, Vaishnavi called her mother on the night of September 24 and informed her about the alleged harassment she was facing at her marital home.

Later that night, around 11:30 pm, her husband also contacted her parental family over the phone.

When the family was unable to get in touch with Vaishnavi afterwards, her parents travelled to Pune.

After reaching the city, they were informed that Vaishnavi had died at her residence.

A case was registered against her Ghisare and his parents.