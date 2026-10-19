IISER Pune PhD Admissions 2027: Applications Open For January Session, Check Eligibility And Dates

IISER Pune: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) opened the applications for its PhD programmes for the January 2027 session across multiple departments. The institute is inviting eligible candidates to apply for cognitive sciences, educational psychology, design, anthropology, computer science, philosophy and history of science.

The last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2026, candidates must read the eligibility criteria before applying.

IISER Pune PhD Admission 2027: Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates holding Master's degree in Science or Mathematics or a four-year Bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks (aggregate) can apply for the PhD programme.

-Applicants who completed four-year BSc-BEd, or M.A. (Education) or B.Ed., following a three-year B.Sc. in Science or Mathematics are also eligible to apply.

IISER Pune PhD Admission 2027: Selection Process

An online test will be conducted for the eligible students and those who will qualify will be shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process which is the interview round. The list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the official website, candidates are advised to visit the portal regularly. The final selection of the candidates for the PhD Programme will be based on their performance in the interview round.

Check Key Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the PhD programme below:

Written exam date: November 2, 2026

Publication of the list of shortlisted candidates on DSE website: November 13, 2026

In-persons interviews at IISER Pune: December 3 and 4, 2026

Before applying for the programme, candidates must keep the following documents ready. The documents are as follows: statement of purpose (explaining candidates interest in applying for the PhD programme in Science and Education) and a CV with four pages maximum.