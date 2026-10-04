IIT Madras January 2027 Research Admission: Applications Open For PhD And MS Programmes

IIT Madras 2027 January Admission: The Indian Institute of Management (IIT) Madras, has invited applications for the January 2027 admission for its PhD and MS research programmes. According to the official information brochure, the last date to submit the applications is October 30, 2026 by 5pm in online mode. The application forms received within the given time frame will be considered for the January 2027 admissions by the respective departments.

Depending on the department's selection process, candidates shortlisted will be called for a written test and interview or just an interview. The exam date, time and venue will be communicated to the shortlisted applicants by the authority through email. In the notification, IIT Madras clearly stated that physical/hard copy of the application forms will not be accepted.

IIT Madras January 2027 Admission: Important Details

Last date to apply: October 20, 2026

Admission session: January 2027

Selection process: written test or interview or interview

Candidates are advised to regularly check the websites of the concerned departments for information regarding shortlisting, tests, interview etc.

Application Fee

The application fee is as follows:

GN/EWS/OBC-NCL Male candidates: Rs 1,000

GN/EWS/OBC-NCL Transgender candidates: Rs 1,000

GN/EWS/OBC-NCL Female candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST candidates: Rs 500

PwD candidates: Rs 500

Candidates must note that the application fee is non-refundable.

PhD and MS Research Programmes

IIT Madras offers research opportunities across Engineering, Science, Humanities and Social Science and Management. The brochure states that research is conducted in several areas and that scholars can participate in sponsored, industrial consultancy and collaborative research projects.

The institute's PhD and MS admissions include different categories such as Regular-HTRA, national-level fellowship, project, external, staff, QIP and other categories, subject to the eligibility conditions specified in the brochure.