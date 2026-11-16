'First-Hand Experience': IIT Madras Invites General Public To Institute Open House 2027

IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is welcoming the general public to the Institute Open House (IOH) 2027, to be held in the campus from January 2 to 4, 2027. The institute stated that the event will provide a unique opportunity for people to gain a first-hand experience of an IIT ecosystem.

In a press release shared with NDTV, IIT Madras stated that the event will offer the public an opportunity to explore the institute's advanced research laboratories, innovation centres, and student-led technology projects. The previous edition of the Open House witnessed school and college students from not only Chennai but other cities and rural areas as well, making the event a huge success, the institute noted.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to register is November 30, 2026, through the given link: shaastra.org/open-house.

The engineering institute noted that the programme is open to school and college students and teachers, researchers, industry professionals, and the public keen to learn more about the diverse research and innovation activities taking place at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras announced that this edition will offer an enhanced digital experience with interactive campus maps and easy-to-follow routes, helping visitors navigate to laboratories and department exhibition stalls. An AI-powered chatbot will provide instant guidance, answer visitor queries, and help them find their desired locations.

Additionally, a real-time crowd monitoring system with visual indicators will help visitors identify laboratories experiencing high visitor traffic, allowing them to plan their visits and explore the laboratories more conveniently.

Last year, in the Institute Open House 2026, more than 550 schools participated, of which around 130 were rural institutions. The event drew participants from 250 cities across India, including 118 rural cities and 249 locations outside Chennai, underscoring IIT Madras' wide national reach.