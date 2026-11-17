IIT Madras: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is welcoming the general public to the Institute Open House (IOH) 2027, to be held in the campus from January 2 to 4, 2027. According to official information, the event is open to school and college students, teachers, researchers, industry professionals, and the public keen to learn more about the diverse research and innovation activities taking place at IIT Madras.

The institute noted that the event will offer the public an opportunity to explore the institute's advanced research laboratories, innovation centres, and student-led technology projects.

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What To Expect?

As per the official announcement, candidates can expect the following:

Around 80 exhibition stalls featuring student and faculty-led research and development projects, live demonstrations, and innovations.

Access to over 100 laboratories, including four National Research Centres, 11 Institute Research Centres, and 15 Centres of Excellence spanning 18 academic departments.

Expected participation of over 95,000 registrants and 60,000 visitors, making it one of the largest public engagement initiatives of IIT Madras.

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The Open House will offer an enhanced digital experience with interactive campus maps and easy-to-follow routes, helping visitors navigate to laboratories and department exhibition stalls, according to IIT Madras.

The institute further added that an AI-powered chatbot will provide instant guidance, answer visitor queries, and help them find their desired locations.

Additionally, a real-time crowd monitoring system with visual indicators will help visitors identify laboratories experiencing high visitor traffic, allowing them to plan their visits and explore the laboratories more conveniently, the institute said.