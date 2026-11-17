US President Donald Trump has sparked buzz on social media after appearing with a noticeably different hairstyle during his visit to Manila, Philippines, for the 49th ASEAN Summit. Trump arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday, November 17, following a five-day absence from the public eye. However, it was his hair, rather than his arrival, that quickly caught the attention of viewers and social media users.

The President's hair appeared darker, fluffier and more voluminous than his familiar golden-blond look, prompting a wave of comments online. Some users even speculated whether he had changed his hair colour during his absence or used the long flight to experiment with a new look.

Reacting to the pictures, one user said, "Donald Trump left America with White Hair and arrived in the Philippines with Dark Hair! What happened?" Another joked, "Trump arrives in the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, and his hair is clearly trying to flee the country."

This is not the first time Trump's hairstyle has sparked online speculation. In September 2026, he attracted similar attention during a visit to New Jersey when his hair appeared noticeably darker, with a brunette shade replacing his usual blond look.

The US President has appeared to experiment with different hair colours in recent weeks, although there has been no official explanation for the changes.

Trump's Asia Visit

Manila is the first stop on Trump's three-day Asia trip, which is expected to include a visit to China. The trip comes as the US President prepares for a series of high-level diplomatic engagements in the region. During his Philippines visit, Trump is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Summit and hold an in-person Quad leaders' meeting alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The meeting would be the first in-person gathering of Quad leaders since 2024.

Trump is also expected to travel to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He has indicated that discussions could involve Russian President Vladimir Putin and potentially North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although the details of such meetings remain unclear.

The visit marks Trump's first overseas trip since his Republican Party suffered significant losses in the US midterm elections.