IIT Dharwad PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications Open For Spring Session, Check Last Date To Apply

IIT Dharwad Spring Admission 2026-27: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad has released the applications for admission to its PhD programmes for Spring 2026-27 session. Interested candidates can submit the application form by visiting the official website, admissions.iitdh.ac.in. The last date to register for the programme is November 16, 2026.
According to the official notice, the PhD admission covers seven participating departments across engineering and science disciplines. Applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria properly before applying for the programme.
The institute opened the application window for candidates seeking doctoral research opportunities in various academic fields. The spring 2026-27 admission cycle provides opportunities for potential researchers to apply to departments working in engineering, materials, computing and basic sciences.
Ph.D. Admissions | Spring 2026–27 Indian Institute of Technology dhArwAD invites applications for Ph.D. Admissions for Spring 2026–27. Participating Departments: Chemical Engineering Chemistry Civil & Infrastructure Engineering Computer Science and Engineering Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering Physics Application Window: 13 October 2026 to 16 November 2026 Apply online: https://t.co/d9v6xmWpeU Applicants are advised to visit the admissions portal regularly for updates on important dates. #IITDharwad #PhDAdmissions #Spring2026 #ResearchOpportunities #DoctoralStudies #HigherEducation #Admissions2026— IIT Dharwad (@iitdhrwd) October 15, 2026
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IIT Dharwad PhD Admission 2026-27: Participating Departments
As per the announcement, the applications are invited for PhD admissions in the following seven departments:
- Chemical Engineering
- Chemistry
- Civil & Infrastructure Engineering
- Computer Science and Engineering
- Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering
- Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering
- Physics
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The participating department covers a range of research areas such as chemical processes, physical sciences, computing, electrical and communication technologies, infrastructure and mechanical engineering.
Candidates interested in applying should complete the online application process within the specified timeline given by the institute to be eligible for the admissions.