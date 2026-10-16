IIT Dharwad PhD Admissions 2026-27: Applications Open For Spring Session, Check Last Date To Apply

IIT Dharwad Spring Admission 2026-27: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad has released the applications for admission to its PhD programmes for Spring 2026-27 session. Interested candidates can submit the application form by visiting the official website, admissions.iitdh.ac.in. The last date to register for the programme is November 16, 2026.

According to the official notice, the PhD admission covers seven participating departments across engineering and science disciplines. Applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria properly before applying for the programme.

The institute opened the application window for candidates seeking doctoral research opportunities in various academic fields. The spring 2026-27 admission cycle provides opportunities for potential researchers to apply to departments working in engineering, materials, computing and basic sciences.

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IIT Dharwad PhD Admission 2026-27: Participating Departments

As per the announcement, the applications are invited for PhD admissions in the following seven departments:

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry

Civil & Infrastructure Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical, Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering

Physics

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The participating department covers a range of research areas such as chemical processes, physical sciences, computing, electrical and communication technologies, infrastructure and mechanical engineering.

Candidates interested in applying should complete the online application process within the specified timeline given by the institute to be eligible for the admissions.