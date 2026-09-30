IIT Roorkee Opens PhD Admissions For Spring 2026-27 Semester, Check Details

IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened PhD admissions for the Spring Semester 2026-27, inviting aspiring researchers to be part of its academic and research programmes. The last date to submit the application form is October 20. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website. Classes will begin on January 11, 2027. PhD students have the option to enrol in the Joint Doctoral Degree Programme.

PhD Admission Requirements

Common Minimum Eligibility Criteria (CMEC) For PhD Admission

According to the information brochure, applicants should have one of the following minimum qualifications in the appropriate area(s). They are also required to fulfil the department/centre/school-wise minimum educational qualifications to be eligible to apply for PhD programmes at the institute.

Applicants with a Master's degree should satisfy the following criteria:

1. General, GEN-EWS, and OBC categories: Minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 6.0 on a 10-point scale or 60% marks.



SC/ST/PwD categories: Minimum CGPA of 5.50 on a 10-point scale or 55% marks.

2. Applicants must have qualified in a national-level test, such as GATE, CEED, JEST, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship)/PhD only, or an equivalent examination, or hold a national-level fellowship.

3. Applicants of all categories (GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD) holding a BTech degree or MSc with a CGPA of 8.0 or above from Ministry of Education-funded technical institutions (erstwhile CFTIs of MoE) are exempted from the requirement of qualifying in national-level tests such as GATE/NET.

4. Applicants of all categories (GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD) with a four-year Bachelor's degree, a minimum CGPA of 7.50 on a 10-point scale or 75% marks, and qualification in a national-level test such as GATE, CEED, JEST, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship)/PhD only, or an equivalent examination, or those holding a national-level fellowship are eligible.

5. Applicants of all categories (GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwD) with a Bachelor's or Master's degree from IITs and a CGPA of 8.0 or above on a 10-point scale are exempted from the requirement of qualifying in a national-level test such as GATE, CEED, JEST, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship)/PhD only, or an equivalent examination, or holding a national-level fellowship.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the information brochure.

IIT Roorkee PhD Admissions: Important Dates

September 21, 2026: Start of online application process

October 20, 2026: Last date for filling out the application form

November 16-21, 2026: Tentative dates for interview and/or written test

January 7-8, 2027: Date of academic registration by the candidate (in person)

January 11, 2027: Commencement of classes

Sakuntala Fellowship

The Sakuntala (Scheme for Aspirants of Knowledge Under Talent Advancement) fellowship is available to female candidates possessing a BTech/BE/BArch/BDes degree from Ministry of Education-funded technical institutions, with a CGPA of 8.5 or above on a 10-point scale.

The requirement of GATE/CEED/national-level examinations will be waived for such candidates.

Joint Doctoral Degree Programme With Universities Outside India

The institute has agreements with the following universities:

University of Alberta, Canada

University of Saskatchewan, Canada (Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering)

Queen's University, Canada

University of Strasbourg, France

Niigata University, Japan

Asian Institute of Technology, Thailand

Institute of Engineering, Tribhuvan University (IOETU)

National Tsing Hua University, Taiwan

Loughborough University, UK

For more details, candidates are advised to visit ir.iitr.ac.in/JointDegree.