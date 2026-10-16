Railway Technician Grade 1, 3 Answer Key 2026 Out: Know Objection Window Details

RRB Grade 1, 3 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published the Technician answer key 2026 for grade 1, 3. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their answer key, response sheet and question paper from the respective RRB regional websites. Candidates must note that the answer key released is provisional in nature and can be challenged.

Along with the answer key, the exam-conducting board has also activated an objection window link. Any Candidate who is not satisfied with the answer key can raise a challenge against it till October 22, 2026 by 11:55pm. Once the objection window closes no representation from the candidates on the questions, options, keys etc. will be entertained.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will be required to pay an objection fee of Rs 50. If the objection is found to be valid then the fee will be refunded back to the applicants. Candidates can pay the objection fee using debit card, credit card, UPI and net banking.

Direct link to download answer key

RRB Technician Answer Key 2026: Steps to Raise Objections

Candidates can check the steps provided below on how to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

Step 1: Go to the respective regional RRBs website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link "CEN 02/2026 Answer Key, Response, Raising Objections"

Step 3: Now enter the required credentials registration number and password in the designated space.

Step 4: Now to challenge, select the question, answer key against which they want to raise objection

Step 5: After selecting, provide the details asked on the screen.

Step 6: Now, pay the objection fee of Rs 50.

Step 7: Once the fee is paid, review the objection details and submit the challenge.

To raise the objections the candidate must provide valid proof supporting their claim.

The RRB grade 1 Technician exam 2026 was conducted on October 9, while the Technician grade 2 exam was held from October 6 to 9, 2026.