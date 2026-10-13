RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate CBT-1 Tentative Exam Schedule 2026 Released: Check Details

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a tentative examination schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate level recruitment for CEN No. 06/2026. According to the official notice the stage 1 computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled to commence in the fourth week of December 2026.

Now that the tentative exam schedule has been released, candidates can prepare for the examination well in advance, along with it they can also make necessary travel arrangements and other important exam related requirements to avoid last minute hassle.

Check official notice here

Once the examination dates are finalized, a separate notice regarding the final exam dates will be released by the exam-conducting board on the respective RRBs regional websites.

Also Check | National Institute of Securities Markets Announces Basic, Advanced Cyber Security Certification Courses

Candidates are advised to only follow the official websites of RRB for the latest update and upcoming events of the recruitment process. They should be aware of the fake sites and fake notices claiming about the examination. Along with it they should not be misguided with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration.

Also Read | UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test City Slip 2026 Out: Check Important Details

The online application process for the RRB NTPC Graduate level examination is currently ongoing and the last date to register for the exam is November 6, 2026. The examination will consist of 100 questions and only 90 minutes will be given to the candidates to complete the exam.