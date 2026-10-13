National Institute of Securities Markets Announces Basic, Advanced Cyber Security Certification Courses

NISM: The National Institute of Securities Markets has announced two certification courses on Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). The courses developed under the NISM-IFSCA framework, are created to strengthen cyber security awareness and resilience among the individuals working in the financial service community.

According to the official notification, the Basic certification course NISM-IFSCA-02A is set to be launched on November 18, 2026 and the NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) certification course is scheduled to launch on December 30, 2026. These two courses serve different levels of understanding and responsibilities related to cyber security and resilience.

NISM-IFSCA-02A (Basic) Certification Course

The basic certification course seeks to establish a common minimum knowledge benchmark for IFSCA officers and employees of regulated entities operating in the IFSC ecosystem.

The examination will consist of 50 questions and each question carries one mark with no negative marking provision. Candidates will only have one hour to complete the exam. The passing percentage of the exam is 50 percent, i.e., candidates will be required to at least score 25 marks.

The registration fee for the basic certification course is Rs 1,180, while the certification will remain valid for two years.

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NISM-IFSCA-02B (Advanced) Certification Course

The advanced certification course is aimed at key holders such as CISOs, Principal Officers, Designated Officers, Compliance Officers of Regulated Entities (REs), and other individuals identified under IFSCA.

As for the assessment structure, the examination will consist of 80 multiple-choice questions and three case-based questions which applicants need to complete in two hours. There will also be a negative marking provision of 25 percent. To qualify for the exam, candidates need to score 60% marks.

The registration fee of the Advanced certification course is Rs 2,950 and the certificate validity is for three years.

The registration link is available for candidates to register for the exam on the NISM official portal, cert.nism.ac.in.