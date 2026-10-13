Minor Girl Sexually Harassed Inside Pune Temple, CCTV Clip Emerges

A contract labourer was arrested after he attempted to sexually harass a minor inside a temple near Pune, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after a CCTV footage that went viral led to significant online outrage. It happened at around 11:07 am on October 10.

The disturbing video shows the girl praying at a Shiva temple. Moments later, after she was done with the prayers and preparing to leave, the accused was seen entering the video. He was wearing his work uniform - an orange jacket

Upon seeing the girl alone inside the temple, he grabbed the girl by her hand and attempted to sexually harass her. The girl, panicked, manages to push the man off her after a few seconds of struggle. He is then seen leaving, at which point the video ends.

The incident was reported from the Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city in the Pune district. It has also caused outrage among locals.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Singh, a migrant contract labourer working at a metro construction site.

According to Pune police senior inspector Mahesh Bansode, Nigdi police took immediate action after recognising the gravity of the matter, and detained the accused immediately.

A case has been registered against him at the Nigdi police station under sections related to molestation and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, Basonde said.