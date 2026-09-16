Case Against 'Drunk' Biker For 'Recklessly' Overtaking Minister's Convoy In Pune

Police have registered an FIR against a motorcyclist for overtaking the convoy of Union minister Murlidhar Mohol in Pune city allegedly in an inebriated condition, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday around 8.30 pm in Shivajinagar area of the city, police said, adding that the motorcycle rider's later medical test confirmed that he was drunk when he overtook the convoy of the Minister of State for Civil Aviation.

Mohol's convoy was on its way to Kothrud from the Pune airport, they said.

As the convoy reached the Sancheti Chowk in Shivajinagar, the accused recklessly and negligently cut into the convoy and overtook it, the police said.

The 32-year-old accused was riding the motorcycle in such a manner which could pose danger to other commuters and could create obstruction to the vehicular movement, the FIR said.

An official of the Shivajinagar police station said that the accused was booked under sections 184, 185, 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Section 185 deals with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A medical examination of the accused found that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, he said.

The accused was let off after being served a notice, the official said.

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