Out For Jogging, Techie Dies After Being Hit By Car In Pune

A software engineer was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Pune while he was jogging.

The victim, identified as Virendra Dwivedi, was jogging on Pashan-Bavdhan Road when a car hit him. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in the same car.

A team of doctors tried to save him, but they were unsuccessful.

The car was registered under the name of a private company in Pune, police said.

CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding roads is being examined to determine the exact cause of the accident and the vehicle's speed.

Officials from the company under whose name the car is registered will be questioned to determine the driver's identity and responsibility.

Police are probing the incident.

With inputs from Yashpal Sonkamble