Throat Slashed, Pune Woman Writes Attacker's Name. It Was Her Lover

A 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly attacked with a blade inside her home in Pune by her lover.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Dilip Rathod (22), in connection with the incident.

According to police, the accused and the woman, Ujaladevi Jaswant Singh Dohre, worked together at a mall and were previously in a relationship, which was going through a rough patch in recent days.

The woman was alone at home when Rathod allegedly entered the residence and slashed her throat with a blade before fleeing.

Despite her injuries, the woman managed to contact her brother, Bhagat Singh.

“Come home quickly; a boy has attacked me. I am badly injured, and I cannot speak,” she reportedly told him over a call before making a video call to show her condition.

Police said the woman was unable to speak when officers reached the hospital.

Investigators said she gestured for a pen and paper and wrote down the name “Dilip Rathod”, identifying the attacker.

Based on the information, police traced and arrested the accused.

The woman remains admitted to the ICU of a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Police said further investigation is underway.