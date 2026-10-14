Emraan Hashmi Narrowly Escapes Accident As Car Flips During <i>Gunmaaster G9</i> Shoot

Emraan Hashmi had a narrow escape while shooting a high-risk car-flip stunt for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9.

A BTS video shows a car flipping mid-air, suspended from a crane, and crashing onto a van parked below, coming close to the actor's face.

A high-risk car-flip stunt turned into a nightmare during the climax shoot of Gunmaaster G9, when a car suspended from a crane suddenly flipped and crashed onto a black van parked below, coming dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi's face.

This is not the first time the film's shoot has faced trouble, with an earlier incident in Haridwar sparking a public uproar.

No injuries have been reported so far. The makers haven't shared any statement clarifying the situation, if the incident was a part of planned shot or something went wrong during the shoot.

This is not the first time the film's shoot has landed in trouble. Earlier in June, when the cast was shooting in Haridwar, the site turned into a public uproar when locals mistook a movie set for a real bar.

"We go to shoot scenes with necessary props, at places without any intention of hurting anybody's feelings. We always respect the system and follow all the rules. After speaking to the local people, we sorted it out," said producer Deepak Mukut, who was taken aback by the accusations. He shared that, as a Hindu, he would never consider opening a bar in Haridwar.

About Gunmaaster G9

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

In terms of work, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Awarapan 2 that became one of the biggest hits of the year.