'The Character Itself Should Carry The Film': Disha Patani Wants To Move Beyond Glamorous Roles

Disha Patani has completed a decade in Bollywood and has built a distinct image for her glamorous roles. As she enters her next chapter, the actor is looking to challenge that image and explore characters where glamour takes a back seat.

Disha now wants roles with greater contradictions where physicality is not the focus. She is keen to explore different genres with more challenging parts.

“When I did M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, everything was new to me. I was learning how a set works, how to face the camera, how to understand a character and how to take direction,” Disha recalled in an interview with the Hindustan Times.

The actor added that while she relied heavily on instinct when she started, she now has a deeper understanding of her craft and feels more confident in trusting her own abilities.

“I never want to reach a point where I feel like I know everything or that I can do something without putting in the work,” she said.

For Disha Patani, the uncertainty of stepping into a new character is what keeps acting exciting. “I think the bigger fear would be losing that curiosity,” she said.

That same curiosity is now encouraging her to explore unfamiliar territory. The actor said she wants to take on more layered characters and roles where “the physicality or the glamour isn't the focus and the character itself carries the film”. Psychological dramas, character-driven thrillers and action films with challenging characters are among the genres she hopes to explore.

As she enters her next decade in Bollywood, Disha is keen to push herself further by taking bigger risks and collaborating with filmmakers across different languages and genres. “I don't want to be defined by one particular kind of role or image,” the actor concluded.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen on the silver screen in Awarapan 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Next, she is all set to make her Hollywood debut in Kevin Spacey-starrer Hollywood Saga - The Portal of Force.

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