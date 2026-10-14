<i>The Raja Saab</i> Producer Claims Prabhas' Horror-Comedy Flopped Due To Sankranthi Release

Prabhas-starrer fantasy-horror comedy The Raja Saab turned out to be a nightmare for both the actor and producer TG Vishwa Prasad. The film, made on an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, failed to meet fans' expectations.

While promoting his upcoming release, Garividi Lakshmi, the producer, opened up about The Raja Saab's failure. During a press conference when Vishwa was asked about how he had analysed the film's failure, he replied, “One of the fundamental mistakes was coming in a season (Sankranthi). It would've been different had we released it at a different time.”

He continued, “We definitely got the best release for The Raja Saab in terms of size and scale. But because it was released during the season... and there are other factors, too.” The producer added that apart from the release date, the delays in premieres and ticket price hike also impacted the film.

“The day we released the film, its premieres were delayed, and we had tried to raise ticket prices as well. I think that's the first movie we (the production house) tried to raise the ticket price for; we shouldn't have done it. That caused a delay, and people were frustrated. There are many reasons for it,” he said.

Asked if he would make it up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, the producer replied, “I'm only a distributor for Spirit.”

The Raja Saab starred Prabhas in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Announced in January 2024, the film was released in theatres on January 9 this year for Sankranthi.

The film follows a man, who is in search of his missing grandfather. During the search he finds himself on a haunted mission. The film received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike.

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