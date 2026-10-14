How Ujjwal Nikam's Made-Up Kasab-Mutton Biryani Story Became Breaking News

Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, starring Rajkummar Rao, is all set to hit the big screens on October 16. The movie revisits the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

The story of Ajmal Kasab demanding mutton biryani in jail became one of the most widely discussed episodes surrounding the trial of the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

But years later, public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam admitted that the story was made up. He said he had invented it to stop public sympathy from building around Kasab during the trial.

Ahead of the release, Nikam appeared as a special guest on Sunday Brunch, hosted by Kamiya Jani for Curly Tales. Rajkummar Rao also joined the conversation to discuss his role in the upcoming biographical film.

During the interaction, Nikam recalled how his statement about Kasab asking for mutton biryani became breaking news and sparked a public debate.

How The Mutton Biryani Story Became Breaking News

Recalling the episode on Sunday Brunch, Nikam said he had been told that Kasab was missing his sister and was questioning why authorities had not apprehended the real culprit.

"When the questioning was over, I said that Kasab had asked for mutton biryani in jail. It became breaking news. People were asking what kind of terrorist he was, given that he was asking for mutton biryani after killing so many innocent people," he said.

Nikam also recalled how the claim came up in court the following day. According to him, Kasab's lawyer questioned why the accused would ask the prosecutor for biryani instead of asking his own lawyer.

"The next day, his lawyer told the court that Nikam sir had claimed Kasab demanded mutton biryani. He asked, 'If Kasab wanted mutton biryani, he would ask me. Why would he ask you?' The judge then asked me, 'What's the matter?'" Nikam recounted.

He said he responded by referring to Kasab's background and his food preferences.

"I said, 'Sir, Kasab has come from Pakistan. His home is near Karachi, and he has always eaten non-vegetarian food. He eats mutton biryani. Now, ask him whether he wants mutton biryani or not.'"

However, Nikam said Kasab did not answer when the judge asked him whether he had demanded the dish.

"Kasab may not have understood the question because he was a Punjabi Muslim and did not understand Hindi very well. The judge asked him whether he had asked for mutton biryani, but Kasab did not answer. Now, only Kasab and I know whether he really asked for mutton biryani or not," he said.

While Nikam revisited the courtroom exchange during the recent conversation, he had already admitted in 2015 that the biryani claim was fabricated.

Why Nikam Made Up The Story

In 2015, Nikam publicly clarified that Kasab had never demanded mutton biryani and had not been served it by the government. He explained that he had made the claim to counter the sympathy he believed was developing around the accused during the trial.

Speaking on the sidelines of an international conference on counterterrorism in Jaipur, Nikam said, "Kasab never demanded biryani and was never served by the government. I concocted it just to break an emotional atmosphere which was taking shape in favour of Kasab during the trial of the case."

Explaining what had prompted him to make the statement, Nikam recalled an incident in court when Kasab appeared to wipe away tears. He said the media was closely watching the accused's body language and reported the moment as news.

"Media was minutely observing his body language and he was well aware of it. One day, in the court room, he bowed his head and wiped his eyes. Moments later, electronic media broke the news - tears in Kasab's eyes," Nikam said.

He added that it was Rakshabandhan that day, and the incident led to discussions about whether Kasab was remembering his sister. According to Nikam, some people even began questioning whether the accused was a terrorist.

"Some guessed Kasab got emotional in memory of his sister and some even went on to question whether he was a terrorist or not," he said.

Nikam said he felt the growing emotional response needed to be stopped. He then decided to make the statement about Kasab demanding biryani.

"This kind of emotional wave and atmosphere was needed to [be] stopped. So, after that, I gave a statement to the media saying Kasab has demanded mutton biryani in the jail," he added.

He subsequently made it clear that the claim was not true.

"The truth is that Kasab neither asked for biryani nor it was served," Nikam said.

The 26/11 Attacks And The Trial Of Ajmal Kasab

On November 26, 2008, ten heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai. Their targets included the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House and Oberoi Trident.

The attacks lasted nearly 60 hours, killing more than 160 people and injuring hundreds. Kasab was the only attacker captured alive, making his arrest a crucial part of the investigation into the planning and execution of the attacks.

A special court convicted Kasab on May 3, 2010, finding him guilty of 80 offences, including murder and waging war against India. He was sentenced to death on four counts and life imprisonment on five others.

The Bombay High Court upheld his death sentence in 2011, followed by the Supreme Court in August 2012. After his mercy petition was rejected by the President of India, Kasab was executed by hanging at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune on November 21, 2012. He was buried within the prison premises.

Nikam led the prosecution on behalf of the state during the trial, becoming one of the most recognisable figures associated with the case.

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