UP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Complete schedule

UPMSP 10, 12 Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board 2027 Class 10th (High School) and 12th (Intermediate) datesheet on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the 10, 12 board examination can download it and start preparing accordingly. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027.

As per the official schedule, the board examination will be held in two shifts daily. The first shift will be held from 8:30am to 11:45am and the afternoon session will run from 2pm to 5:15pm. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, where 15 minutes will be allotted to students for reading the question paper.

The UP board will conduct the examinations over 20 days, where the class 10th and 12th papers will be held simultaneously.

UP Board Class 10th Time Table 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh High School board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below:

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift February 5, 2027 Hindi, Elementary Hindi - February 8, 2027 Social Science - February 9, 2027 NCC Anthropology February 10, 2027 English Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading February 12, 2027 Home Science - February 13, 2027 Mathematics - February 15, 2027 Sanskrit - February 16, 2027 Additional Languages - February 17, 2027 Science Music Instrumental February 18, 2027 Computer Sewing February 19, 2027 Commerce - February 20, 2027 Urdu - February 22, 2027 Painting and Art - February 23, 2027 Music Vocal Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24, 2027 Agriculture -

Check UP Board 10, 12 Datesheet 2027

UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet 2027

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below:

Exam Date Morning Shift Afternoon Shift February 5, 2027 - Hindi, General Hindi February 8, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper) English February 9, 2027 Agriculture Crop Science Civics February 10, 2027 Vocational Education Category History February 12, 2027 Third Paper Biology, Mathematics February 13, 2027 Vocational Economics February 15, 2027 Music Chemistry, Sociology February 16, 2027 Agricultural Physics and Climatology Geography February 17, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper) Physics and Military Science February 18, 2027 Agricultural Engineering Painting, Drawing February 19, 2027 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper) Anthropology February 20, 2027 Urdu Psychology, Education, Logic February 22, 2027 General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X Business Studies, Home Science February 23, 2027 NCC for Accountancy Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24, 2027 Computer Sanskrit Now that the exam datesheet has been released, students can make thier preparation time table and work according to it.