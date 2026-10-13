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UP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Complete schedule

UPMSP has released the UP Board Class 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027.

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UP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Complete schedule
The board examination will be held in two shifts daily.
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UPMSP 10, 12 Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board 2027 Class 10th (High School) and 12th (Intermediate) datesheet on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the 10, 12 board examination can download it and start preparing accordingly. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027. 

As per the official schedule, the board examination will be held in two shifts daily. The first shift will be held from 8:30am to 11:45am and the afternoon session will run from 2pm to 5:15pm. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, where 15 minutes will be allotted to students for reading the question paper. 

The UP board will conduct the examinations over 20 days, where the class 10th and 12th papers will be held simultaneously. 

UP Board Class 10th Time Table 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh High School board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below: 

Exam DateMorning ShiftAfternoon Shift
February 5, 2027Hindi, Elementary Hindi-
February 8, 2027Social Science-
February 9, 2027NCCAnthropology
February 10, 2027EnglishElectrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
February 12, 2027Home Science-
February 13, 2027Mathematics-
February 15, 2027Sanskrit-
February 16, 2027Additional Languages-
February 17, 2027ScienceMusic Instrumental
February 18, 2027ComputerSewing
February 19, 2027Commerce-
February 20, 2027Urdu-
February 22, 2027Painting and Art-
February 23, 2027Music VocalPali, Arabic, Persian
February 24, 2027Agriculture-

Check UP Board 10, 12 Datesheet 2027

UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet 2027

Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below: 

Exam DateMorning ShiftAfternoon Shift
February 5, 2027-Hindi, General Hindi
February 8, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper)English
February 9, 2027Agriculture Crop ScienceCivics
February 10, 2027Vocational Education CategoryHistory
February 12, 2027Third PaperBiology, Mathematics
February 13, 2027VocationalEconomics
February 15, 2027MusicChemistry, Sociology
February 16, 2027Agricultural Physics and ClimatologyGeography
February 17, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper)Physics and Military Science
February 18, 2027Agricultural EngineeringPainting, Drawing
February 19, 2027Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper)Anthropology
February 20, 2027UrduPsychology, Education, Logic
February 22, 2027General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X Business Studies, Home Science
February 23, 2027NCC for AccountancyPali, Arabic, Persian
February 24, 2027ComputerSanskrit

Now that the exam datesheet has been released, students can make thier preparation time table and work according to it. 

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