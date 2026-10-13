UP Board Time Table 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Complete schedule

UPMSP 10, 12 Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board 2027 Class 10th (High School) and 12th (Intermediate) datesheet on its official website, upmsp.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the 10, 12 board examination can download it and start preparing accordingly. The exam is scheduled to be held from February 5 to February 24, 2027.
As per the official schedule, the board examination will be held in two shifts daily. The first shift will be held from 8:30am to 11:45am and the afternoon session will run from 2pm to 5:15pm. The exam will be conducted for three hours and fifteen minutes, where 15 minutes will be allotted to students for reading the question paper.
The UP board will conduct the examinations over 20 days, where the class 10th and 12th papers will be held simultaneously.
UP Board Class 10th Time Table 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates
Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh High School board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below:
|Exam Date
|Morning Shift
|Afternoon Shift
|February 5, 2027
|Hindi, Elementary Hindi
|-
|February 8, 2027
|Social Science
|-
|February 9, 2027
|NCC
|Anthropology
|February 10, 2027
|English
|Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading
|February 12, 2027
|Home Science
|-
|February 13, 2027
|Mathematics
|-
|February 15, 2027
|Sanskrit
|-
|February 16, 2027
|Additional Languages
|-
|February 17, 2027
|Science
|Music Instrumental
|February 18, 2027
|Computer
|Sewing
|February 19, 2027
|Commerce
|-
|February 20, 2027
|Urdu
|-
|February 22, 2027
|Painting and Art
|-
|February 23, 2027
|Music Vocal
|Pali, Arabic, Persian
|February 24, 2027
|Agriculture
|-
Check UP Board 10, 12 Datesheet 2027
UP Board Intermediate Date Sheet 2027
Students appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th board exam 2027 can check important exam dates below:
|Exam Date
|Morning Shift
|Afternoon Shift
|February 5, 2027
|-
|Hindi, General Hindi
|February 8, 2027
|Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper)
|English
|February 9, 2027
|Agriculture Crop Science
|Civics
|February 10, 2027
|Vocational Education Category
|History
|February 12, 2027
|Third Paper
|Biology, Mathematics
|February 13, 2027
|Vocational
|Economics
|February 15, 2027
|Music
|Chemistry, Sociology
|February 16, 2027
|Agricultural Physics and Climatology
|Geography
|February 17, 2027
|Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper)
|Physics and Military Science
|February 18, 2027
|Agricultural Engineering
|Painting, Drawing
|February 19, 2027
|Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper)
|Anthropology
|February 20, 2027
|Urdu
|Psychology, Education, Logic
|February 22, 2027
|General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X
|Business Studies, Home Science
|February 23, 2027
|NCC for Accountancy
|Pali, Arabic, Persian
|February 24, 2027
|Computer
|Sanskrit
Now that the exam datesheet has been released, students can make thier preparation time table and work according to it.