UP Board Makes 100% Daily Online Attendance Mandatory For Schools; 33 Districts With Low Compliance

UP Board: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a directive making it mandatory for all government, aided, and self-financed secondary schools in the state to register 100 per cent daily online attendance of students, teachers, and non-teaching staff through its web portal or mobile application.

The order comes after data showed that in 33 districts, including the board's own headquarters district of Prayagraj, 10 per cent or fewer schools were complying with the online attendance requirement.

In a press release issued by the UPMSP, the board said that the mandate follows instructions from the state government and applies to all secondary schools under its jurisdiction.

"It is mandatory to register 100% daily online attendance of students, teachers and non-teaching staff studying in government, non-government aided and self-financed secondary schools of the state through web portal/mobile app," the board stated.

The board specifically named 33 districts where online attendance registration was found to be 10 per cent or less: Bhadohi, Unnao, Mirzapur, Farrukhabad, Saharanpur, Gonda, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Siddharnagar, Agra, Ballia, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Azamgarh, Kaushambi, Kanpur Dehat, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Banda, Hardoi, Aligarh, Firozabad, Bahraich, Deoria and Gorakhpur.

"Considering this as a sign of disregard of the Council's instructions and lax supervision, a demi-official letter has been issued by the undersigned to all the concerned District School Inspectors," the UPMSP said.

According to official information, the District School Inspectors of the concerned districts have been instructed to register 100 per cent online attendance of students, teachers and non-teaching staff in all government, non-government aided and self-financed schools within six days.