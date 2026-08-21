UP Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Exam Centre Selection Schedule Out, Check Details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced schedule to select exam centres for UP Board Exam 2027. The process for Class 10 and Class 12 will start from 24 August to 29 October 2026. The board will follow a detailed online process to check school facilities, verify records and prepare final list of exam centres. Principals must complete this step by August 24. The final list of examination centres and student allocation will be published on October 29.

UP Board 2027 Exam Centre Schedule

Check the complete schedule for UP Board Exam Centre Selection below:

Schools upload facility details: August 24

Physical verification completed: September 3

Verification reports uploaded: September 12

Draft list reviewed: September 21

Proposed centre list released: September 28

Objections forwarded to board: October 8

Approved list and seats published: October 17

Centre capacity issues reported: October 22

Final centre list released: October 29

What Is New in UP Board Exam 2027 Centre Selection?

The UP Board Exam 2027 centre selection process will involve several levels of online verification instead of relying only on manual preparation. School principals, local committees and district officials will take part in checking the details.

Schools must meet the required infrastructure and other conditions to be considered as examination centres. Schools that fail to meet the eligibility requirements will not be included in the final list.

Another important change is the opportunity to raise objections. Students, parents, teachers and school management can report concerns about exam centres before the final list is issued.