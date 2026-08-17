Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result Out: Here's How To Check

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the UP Board compartment result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12. The compartment examinations were conducted on July 28, 2026, across the state in two shifts. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their revised scores at results.upmsp.edu.in.

The board has released the Intermediate (Class 12th) compartment examination result and High School (Class 10th) Compartment/Improvement results on its official portal. To access their scorecards, Class 10 and 12 students must enter their roll number, select their district, and enter the security code in the result download window.

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Steps To Download UP Board Compartment Result 2026

Class 10 and 12 candidates can follow the steps given below to download their UP Board compartment results.

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in

Select 'Intermediate (12th) Compartment Exam Result' or 'High School (10th) Compartment/Improvement Result' as per your class

Select your district, and enter your roll number and security code

Click on 'View Result.'

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It is advisable to save and download the revised marksheets for future use. The revised marks will be reflected in the scorecards issued by the board. Students will be required to collect their physical marksheets from their respective affiliated schools.