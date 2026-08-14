UP Board Compartment Result 2026 Soon: Check Class 10th, 12th Result Expected Date

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the UP Board Compartment Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The compartment examinations were conducted on July 28, 2026, across Uttar Pradesh in two shifts. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to check their revised scores and download their marksheets through the official result portal.

Students will require their login credentials, including school code, roll number and date of birth, to access the result. The results will reflect revised scores for the subjects in which students appeared for the compartment examination.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Exam Details

Examination date: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 First shift: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

8:30 AM to 11:45 AM Second shift: 2 PM to 5:15 PM

2 PM to 5:15 PM Classes: 10th and 12th

10th and 12th Total registered candidates: 42,078

42,078 Total candidates who appeared: 39,543

39,543 Candidates who did not appear: 2,535

2,535 Minimum passing marks: 33% in the final score of the respective subject.

The revised marks will be reflected in the marksheet issued by the board. Students will need to collect their physical marksheets from their respective affiliated schools.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

Candidates will need the following details to check their results online:

School code

Roll number

Date of birth

How to Check UP Board Compartment Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to check their UP Board Class 10 and 12 compartment results, :

Visit the official UP Board result website at upmsp.edu.in.

Select the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment and Improvement Result 2026 link.

Enter the required roll number and school code.

Click on View Result.

Check the revised scores displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Students will also need to collect their official marksheets from their respective board-affiliated schools.