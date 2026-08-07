Haryana Board Compartment Result 2026 Out For Class 10, 12: Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has declared the HBSE Compartment Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can now access their results through the official website, bseh.org.in. They can use their roll number and date of birth.

The compartment examination was conducted for students who could not qualify in one or two subjects in the regular board examinations. It provides students with an opportunity to improve their academic record without losing an academic year.

HBSE Compartment Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The Class 12 compartment examination recorded an overall pass percentage of 42.55%, as per the official data. A total of 24,080 students appeared for the main exam. This includes 14,990 boys and 9,090 girls. 10,247 students passed and 12,281 were placed in the compartment category.

A total of 24,380 students appeared in Class 10 exams. 14,731 candidates qualified, and 8,425 students were placed under the Eligible for Improvement of Performance category. Another 1,226 candidates could not clear the examination.

Girls once again performed better than boys in both exams. In Class 12, girls recorded a pass percentage that was 1.94 percentage points higher than boys. In Class 10, girls outperformed boys by 4.77 percentage points.

HBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026: District-Wise Performance

Among Class 12 students, Charkhi Dadri emerged as the best-performing district with a 51.13% pass percentage. Yamunanagar recorded the lowest success rate at 29.30%.

For the Class 10 compartment exam, Fatehabad secured the highest pass percentage of 82.58%. Rewari recorded the lowest district-wise pass percentage at 26.12%.

How to Check HBSE Compartment Result 2026?

Visit the official website bseh.org.in.

Click on the HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2026 or HBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 link.

Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Students who failed in three or more subjects were not eligible to appear for the compartment examination. They will have to appear as regular candidates in the next academic session.