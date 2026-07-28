UP Board Tightens Anti-Cheating Measures, Adds Student Signatures To Admit Cards

In a major step to strengthen the examination process, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will print students' signatures on Class 10 and 12 admit cards for the first time from the 2027 board examinations. The new measure aims to prevent impersonation and make the examination process more transparent and fair.

As part of the ongoing registration process for the 2026-27 academic session, the board is collecting students' signatures along with their photographs. The signature printed on the admit card will be matched with the student's signature on the answer sheet and attendance register during the examination. Officials believe this will help ensure that only the registered candidate appears for the exam.

The move comes after several cases of impersonation were reported in previous board examinations. According to officials, some cheating rackets allegedly used photo manipulation to send proxy candidates, or "solvers," to examination centres. Several FIRs were also registered in connection with such incidents. By introducing signatures on admit cards, the board hopes to curb such malpractices.

Meanwhile, the registration process for Class 10 and 12 students is currently underway and will continue till August 5. The board has also released the schedule for private candidates appearing in the High School and Intermediate examinations.

Principals of forwarding centres will accept application forms and examination fees from private candidates until August 5. The last date to deposit the examination fee in the treasury through a single challan is August 10. Candidates who miss the deadline can still submit the fee with a late charge of Rs 100 per student until August 16.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said school principals must upload students' educational details and examination fee information on the board's website by midnight on August 16. They will also be required to submit the photograph-based list of registered students and the treasury sheet by September 30.

This new verification process is expected to strengthen identity checks and help ensure a smoother, more secure examination process in the 2027 board exams.