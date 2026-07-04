UP Board Compartment, Improvement Exam 2026 On July 28; Check Class 10, 12 Timings And Guidelines

UP Board Compartment, Improvement Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the schedule for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement examinations 2026. As per the official notification, both examinations will be conducted on July 28, 2026, at designated examination centres across the state.

The Class 10 High School compartment/improvement exam will be held in the morning shift, while the Class 12 Intermediate compartment exam will take place in the afternoon. The board has also issued detailed instructions for district authorities and examination centres, including CCTV surveillance, frisking of candidates and a complete ban on electronic devices inside exam halls.

UP Board Compartment, Improvement Exam 2026 Date and Timings

According to the schedule issued by UPMSP, the High School (Class 10) Compartment/Improvement Examination will be conducted on July 28 from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment Examination will be held on the same day from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. Students must report to their allotted examination centres well before the reporting time to complete verification and seating formalities.

UPMSP Issues Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates will be frisked before entering the examination centre.

Mobile phones, smartwatches and all other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Only authorised candidates, invigilators and examination staff will be allowed inside the examination centre.

CCTV cameras with voice recording facilities will remain operational in all examination rooms throughout the exam.

Strong rooms used for storing question papers will be monitored round-the-clock through CCTV surveillance.

Question paper packets will be opened only in the presence of the centre superintendent and static magistrate under CCTV surveillance.

Students should download their admit cards from the official UPMSP website before the examination.

Candidates must reach their allotted examination centre at least 45 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates appearing for the UP Board compartment and improvement examinations should follow the official schedule and exam-day guidelines carefully to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.