UP Board Results 2026 Out: When Will Compartment Exams Be Held? Check Details

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2026. Students who could not pass one or two subjects in the main exam or wish to improve their scores are eligible to apply for compartment exams. The compartment exams are likely to be held in July. The exams ensure students do not lose an entire academic year due to a few marks.

This opportunity increases their chances of securing admission to higher education courses and performing better in competitive exams.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam can apply for the compartment exam.

Students who wish to improve their marks can appear for the improvement exam.

Students from vocational or agriculture streams are also eligible to appear in their respective subjects.

The student must have appeared in the same year's board examination.

Note: Students who have failed in three or more subjects cannot apply for the compartment exam.

UP Board Compartment Exam 2026 Application Process

The application process for the UP Board 12th Compartment Exam 2026 is conducted online by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad every year.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria can apply within the given timeline. Generally, the application process begins in the last week of May and continues till mid-June.

Steps to apply for compartment exams online:

Visit the UPMSP official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the link for "Compartment/Improvement Exam 2026."

Fill the application form with the required information.

Choose the compartment subject.

Upload the required documents and pay the prescribed fees.

Submit the form after carefully reviewing it.

Students can also complete the process through their respective schools, as guided by the board. Submitting the form on time is crucial to avoid missing this important second chance.