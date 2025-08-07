UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Results Declared, Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Results: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially declared the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment and Improvement Exam Results 2025. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check and download their results from the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exams for both high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) students were conducted on July 19, 2025, in a single-day schedule. The Class 10 exams were held in the morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while Class 12 students appeared in the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Steps to Download UP Board Compartment Result 2025

To access the result, students must follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment/Improvement Result 2025

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference

UP Board Compartment Exam 2025: Direct Link

Class 10

Class 12

UP Board 2025 Annual Results

The UPMSP had earlier released the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 25, 2025. In the Class 10 board exams, 90.11% of students were declared pass, showcasing a strong performance by high school candidates. For Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 81.15%.

Among the top scorers, Yash Pratap Singh emerged as the Class 10 topper with an impressive 97.83%, while Mehak Jaiswal secured the first position in Class 12 by scoring 97.20%.

Eligibility for Compartment and Improvement Exams

The compartment and improvement exams provide a second chance to students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams. Those aiming to improve their scores in specific subjects also take these tests. With the results now declared, students can plan their next academic steps accordingly.

Stay tuned to the official UPMSP website for any further updates regarding physical mark sheets, re-evaluation, or counselling schedules.

