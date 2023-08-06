UP Board Compartment Result 2023 Expected Soon: Here's How To Check

These exams were conducted in July for students who did not pass the regular board examinations.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare the results of class 10 and class 12 compartment examinations on their official website soon. These exams were conducted in July for students who did not pass the regular board examinations. The students who appeared for the compartment exams can check their marks by visiting the official website results.upmsp.edu.in.

To check the results on the website, students are required to enter their roll number, district and academic year.

Steps to download the scorecard for Class 10 and Class 12 Compartment results 2023:

Visit the official site of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad: results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Enter the login details- roll number, district and academic year and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the website.

Check the result and download the page.

Print it for future reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2023 were declared on April 25. The exams for Class 10 were conducted from February 16 to March 3. For the Class 12 board, the exam began on February 16. It ended on March 4, 2023.

The pass percentage of girls in the high school examination was 93.34 per cent, while it was 86.64 per cent for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34 per cent, while it was 83 per cent for girls.