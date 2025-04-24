UP Board Exam Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Results To Be Declared On April 25

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on April 25. According to a release by the board, the result will be declared at a press conference at 12.30 pm at its headquarters in Prayagraj. The results will be uploaded on UPMSP's official website upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check the results on NDTV's special page launched to held students. They will need to enter their roll number or hall ticket number to get the result.

Students are advised to download a soft copy of their mark sheets available on UPMSP's website for future use.

The UP board exams were conducted between February 24 and March 12, 2025. The board said that evaluation of answer sheets was done at 261 centres from March 19 to April 2.

UP Board Result 2025: How To Check via SMS

In case of internet issues, students can check their results through SMS:

For Class 12: Type UP12<roll number>

For Class 10: Type UP10<roll number>

Send the SMS in the above format to 56263.

You will receive your result via SMS on the same number.

For the first time, students will be able to access their digital marksheets on DigiLocker, complete with digital signatures, an official said on Thursday.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh told news agency PTI that with the 2025 exam results, digital mark sheets for both classes will be made available on DigiLocker, bearing digitally verified signatures. However, the physical copies of the mark sheets will still be distributed through schools as per previous practice.

This year, the UP Board conducted its Class 10 and 12 exams across 8,140 centres. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate examinations.